New owners for Leonard Bus Sales

Mike Leonard, former owner and president of Leonard Bus Sales in Bergen, announced February 25 that his son Jon Leonard has officially taken the driver’s seat as president and will own the company jointly with his four brothers Patrick, Ben, Dan and Chris, continuing the family business started by their grandparents Gerald and Helen in 1965.The succession plan for continuing family ownership has been in the works for a number of years. For the past five years, Jon Leonard served as the vice president of Leonard Bus Sales, with responsibility for day-to-day operations. “I want to thank my parents for having the confidence in me to lead Leonard Bus Sales. I also want to thank them for teaching me about the school transportation business and why it is clearly one of the most important industries in the country,” Jon said. “The school buses we sell, service and support for our school transportation partners are carrying life’s most precious cargo. It is a huge responsibility and it’s something that we think about every day at Leonard Bus Sales. I look forward to working with our team to build upon the foundation of our success which was established by my grandparents and my parents.” Shown (l-r) are Ben, Dan, Chris, Mike, Jon, and Patrick Leonard.

Provided photo