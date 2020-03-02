Clarkson Historical Society hosts presentation on Buffalo Soldiers

The Clarkson Historical Society will host a presentation by the Buffalo Soldiers on Wednesday, March 4, 7 p.m., at the Clarkson Academy, 8343 West Ridge Road.

Bing Reeves, a retired Rochester police officer and an army veteran, helped form the Buffalo Soldiers VFW post in the 1980s. Today there are about a dozen members of the Rochester Buffalo Soldiers VFW Post.

The presentation will include an overview of the history of African American soldiers after the Civil War. They were known as “Buffalo Soldiers,” a name given to them by Native Americans on the western plains. They also fought in Cuba during the Spanish-American War and were deployed to Mexico to hunt for Pancho Villa in 1916. They went on to become America’s first park rangers at Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon national parks. The team will talk about the uniform and equipment worn and used by the soldiers and explain and demonstrate how the soldiers communicated in the 1800s.

This talk is free and the public is invited. Light refreshments will be served.

Provided information