Foodlink Mobile Pantry at Pearce Church

Foodlink’s Mobile Pantry will be open at Pearce Church, 4322 Buffalo Road, North Chili, on Saturday, March 7, from 9 to 11 a.m. The church is located one block east of Routes 259 and 33.

Foodlink’s Mobile Pantry delivers food directly to communities in need. You must be 18 or older to accept food. Food will be delivered on a first-come, first-served basis. It is not guaranteed that there will be enough food for all attending. No income requirement, geographic limits, or identification required.

For information, call the church at 594-9488 or visit pearcechurch.org.

