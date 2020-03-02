Sweden Planning receives solar farm application

The Town of Sweden Planning Board received an application for the construction of a solar farm on the west side of West Sweden Road just north of Shetler Tree Farm. The application is by SolarPark Energy 12, LLC on property owned by Janet Rabjohn and Brenda Debona.

The application states that approximately 28 acres would be used by the solar farm for the installation of a 5 MWAC solar panel array and associated electrical equipment, access road, and fencing. The total height of the tallest proposed structure is listed at 9.8 feet.

The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the solar farm application on Monday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street. Plans are on file with the Planning/Zoning Department and questions may be directed to 637-8684.

Provided information