Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner Postponed Posted 10 hours ago
Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner Postponed
A message from the Spencerport Chamber of Commerce
Due to the current medical climate, the 2019/2020 Awards Dinner, scheduled for March 26, 2020 at Braemar Country Club is Officially Postponed. Chamber members will be contacted by email with the rescheduled date.
