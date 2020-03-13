Home   >   News   >   Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner Postponed

Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner Postponed

By on March 13, 2020
SACC-logo-correct-green-PNG-w180

A message from the Spencerport Chamber of Commerce

Due to the current medical climate, the 2019/2020 Awards Dinner, scheduled for March 26, 2020 at Braemar Country Club is Officially Postponed. Chamber members will be contacted by email with the rescheduled date.