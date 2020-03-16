Route 33A bridge over Black Creek closed until fall

Construction is underway on a $1.9 million project to replace the Route 33A (Chili Riga Center Road) Bridge over Black Creek in the town of Chili, with a new bridge designed to provide safe and accessible travel for the next 75 years.

“Governor Cuomo and I are committed to replacing aging infrastructure through smart investments like this bridge replacement here in Monroe County.” New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “Because of this project, commuters and local residents will continue to enjoy reliable access to residences, businesses, and the nearby Black Creek Park for decades to come.”

Route 33A links the towns of Chili and Riga. The bridge over Black Creek sits just west of Black Creek Park.

The 92-year-old bridge closed to traffic on Monday, March 9, in preparation for its demolition. The bridge will be replaced with a new, wider steel multi-girder bridge, accommodating 11-foot-wide travel lanes and six-foot-wide shoulders to enhance safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Throughout the bridge closure, a detour will be posted for traffic along Route 33A to use Route 36 (Churchville-Riga Road), I-490, and Route 259 (Union Street). Local traffic will be able to travel along Route 33A up to the worksite on either side. Stuart Road on either side of the bridge will also remain accessible to local traffic.

Chili Town Supervisor David Dunning said, “The Town of Chili is excited to see the replacement of this bridge. The new bridge will enhance the safety of travel on Rt. 33A for our residents and those who travel to and from Chili on this route. The long-term benefit of this improvement will far outweigh the minor inconvenience travelers will experience in the coming months.”

The new bridge is scheduled to re-open to traffic this fall, but construction will continue throughout the season to complete the project.

