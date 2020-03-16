Home   >   News   >   Spencerport Lions select art contest winners

Spencerport Lions select art contest winners

By on March 16, 2020
Pictured (l-r) are David Russell, Vice Principal of Cosgrove Middle School; Lisa Zona, Cosgrove art teacher; Lilly Forte, first prize winner in the middle school category; Veronica Covello, Lions Choice Award recipient; Mark Frink, second prize winner in the high school category; Lydia Prusik, Spencerport High School art teacher; Len Ippolito, Lions Club member; Sean McCabe, Spencerport High School principal. Photo by Karen Fien

The Spencerport Lions Club recently sponsored a Winter Art Contest for middle school and high school students in the greater Spencerport area. An awards presentation was held on Saturday, February 29, to recognize the winners.

Winners in the middle school category were: first prize –
Lilly Forte; second prize – Kylie Devine; honorable mention – Jazmine Young, and Madeline Rapp.

Winners in the high school category were:first  prize –
Ella Genovese; second  prize – Mark Frink; honorable  mention – Daisy Fahmer, Samantha Ricotta, and Stella Shortino.

Veronica Covello received the Lions Choice award.

The 65 entries are currently on display in the Ogden Town Hall. The largest number of these entries are in the display cabinets in the Library entrance. The remainder are hanging on the Library wall beneath the large TV screen or are in the display case in the business office area of the town hall. 

Provided information

First prize artwork by middle school student Lilly Forte.

First prize artwork by high school student Ella Genovese. Photos by Karen Fien

First prize artwork by high school student Ella Genovese.
Photos by Karen Fien