Spencerport Lions select art contest winners

The Spencerport Lions Club recently sponsored a Winter Art Contest for middle school and high school students in the greater Spencerport area. An awards presentation was held on Saturday, February 29, to recognize the winners.

Winners in the middle school category were: first prize –

Lilly Forte; second prize – Kylie Devine; honorable mention – Jazmine Young, and Madeline Rapp.

Winners in the high school category were:first prize –

Ella Genovese; second prize – Mark Frink; honorable mention – Daisy Fahmer, Samantha Ricotta, and Stella Shortino.

Veronica Covello received the Lions Choice award.

The 65 entries are currently on display in the Ogden Town Hall. The largest number of these entries are in the display cabinets in the Library entrance. The remainder are hanging on the Library wall beneath the large TV screen or are in the display case in the business office area of the town hall.

Provided information