All maple events canceled at GCV&M

Genesee Country Village & Museum is canceling both weekends of their Maple Sugar Festival and Pancake Breakfast (March 21-22 and March 28-29) and the Maple Soiree (April 4) in response to the ever-changing impact of COVID-19.

The Museum is continuing to monitor evolving guidance and conditions carefully. Other programs beyond these two have not been canceled at this time, although the situation will be assessed daily for the safety of visitors, staff, and vendors.

For those who have purchased tickets for the Festival, Breakfast, or Soiree, there are three options for the amount that was paid:

Receive a credit that can be used towards any 2020 Museum program, general admission, or membership

Make a tax-deductible donation to the Museum

Receive a refund

GCV&M understands that some may want a refund for their tickets. Still, ticketholders are asked to consider one of the other options since GCV&M is a non-profit organization, and issuing extensive refunds will increase the extraordinary financial pressure it is under and impact its ability to support its staff and future programs. Contact the Program Registrar at ProgramRegistrar@gcv.org or 294-8218 for information.

GCV&M is not open to the public daily in March or April, and updates regarding any other museum events and programs will be posted to a dedicated web page: https://www.gcv.org/visit/covid-19-information/

