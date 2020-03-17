Don't miss
Brockport Fine Arts events canceled for the season
By Admin on March 17, 2020
The remainder of the Spring 2020 Fine Arts Series events at The College at Brockport have been canceled. This includes all performances of the following:
• pARTy 20/20: All Eyes on the Arts
• DANCE/Strasser
• The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (rescheduled for October 2020)
• Sankofa African Dance and Drum Ensemble
• Stage Whispers: Conversations with Theatre Professionals
• Brockport Music Ensembles
• Brockport College-Community Chorus
• MFA Thesis Dance Concerts
Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
Provided information