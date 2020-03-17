Conservation Club of Brockport Spring Raffle and Dinner postponed

Out of concern for doing the right thing for public health and acknowledging the seriousness of the current situation, the board of the Conservation Club of Brockport has chosen to delay the March 28 Spring Raffle and Dinner.

Ticketholders should retain their tickets. A new date will be set when it is assured that this event can be held safely. Tickets will be honored at that time. Details will also be posted on the club website, ccbrockport.org, and Facebook page.

Provided information