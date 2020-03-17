Hawley temporarily cancels and suspends office hours

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is suspending office hours for the duration of March 2020. This is being done to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

“This change is not being taken lightly, because I always want to be sure people can reach me and talk to me,” said Hawley. “But in the interest of preventing the spread of the coronavirus further, I am hoping my friends and neighbors will understand why this change is happening.”

Despite the change in in-person availability, staff will be working remotely, and citizens are encouraged to call or e-mail Hawley’s office if they have any comments or questions.

Call: 585-589-5780

Email: shawley@smhawley.com

