Hilton limiting foot traffic to the Community Center

The Village of Hilton, in conjunction with the Monroe County Department of Health, is monitoring the developing Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) situation.

The Village of Hilton will be conducting business as usual, but limiting foot traffic into the Community Center and the person-to-person contact. Business transactions can still be completed through the mail, dropbox, or phone call.

Community safety is of the utmost importance, and the Village will act out of an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and wellbeing.

The best way to prevent acquiring COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to this virus. The New York StateDepartment of Health reminds usof these simple steps we can take to focus on prevention to help stop the spread of COVID‐19 and other respiratory viruses:

Washyour hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol‐based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Cleanand disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, like your cell phone.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID‐19 should contact their health care provider.

To learn more about COVID‐19, you may call the NewYork State Department of Health’s coronavirus hotline at 1‐888‐364‐3065 with any concerns about symptoms or travel.

You may also contact Monroe County Health Department’s Coronavirus Hotline at 753‐5555. In addition, here are some more resources with updates regarding this evolving situation: