Hunter Education classes to be rescheduled

By on March 17, 2020

Hunter Education classes scheduled at Bergen Rod & Gun Club on March 20 and 21 and at Hamlin Recreation on April 3 and 4 have been canceled. Classes will be rescheduled as possible in the coming weeks/months. Students will be notified by email when new classes become available.