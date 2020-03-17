Don't miss
Hunter Education classes to be rescheduled
By Admin on March 17, 2020
Hunter Education classes scheduled at Bergen Rod & Gun Club on March 20 and 21 and at Hamlin Recreation on April 3 and 4 have been canceled. Classes will be rescheduled as possible in the coming weeks/months. Students will be notified by email when new classes become available.