Letchworth State Park is open; pancake breakfasts canceled

By on March 17, 2020
As New York State Governor Cuomo has indicated, Letchworth State Park and Silver Lake State Park are open. No vehicle use fees will be charged.

However, a few buildings in Letchworth State Park and all interpretive programs will be closed temporarily until further notice – South Shelter, North Shelter, Trailside Lodge, and Humphrey Nature Center.

The Friends of Letchworth Pancake Breakfasts scheduled for March 21 and 22 and March 28 and 29 at the Humphrey Nature Center in Letchworth State Park have been canceled. For information on events at the Humphrey Nature Center, call 493-3680.

For  information on any of these recreation areas, visit www.parks.ny.gov.

