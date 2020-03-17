Local municipalities temporarily close offices and meetings to the public

With the rapidly changing situation surrounding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, most of the towns and villages in our area have closed their offices to the public until further notice. Essential services will be provided. Most plan to carry out business to the extent possible by phone, mail, and email.

Town parks are largely remaining open, but restroom facilties and lodges are closed. Recreation programs are canceled.

Governor Cuomo also issued Executive Order 202.1, suspending the Open Meetings law through April 11, 2020, Some municipalities are planning to live-stream necessary meetings, record meetings to post on their websites, or post transcripts.

Area towns and villages will be posting the latest updates on their websites. Links are provided below.

Town of Bergen http://bergenny.org/

Town of Chili http://www.townofchili.org/

Town of Clarendon https://townofclarendon.org

Town of Clarkson https://clarksonny.org/

Town of Hamlin https://www.hamlinny.org/

Town of Kendall https://www.townofkendall.com/

Town of Murray http://townofmurray.org/

Town of Ogden http://www.ogdenny.com/

Town of Parma http://parmany.org

Town of Riga https://www.townofriga.com/

Town of Sweden https://www.townofsweden.org/

Village of Bergen https://villageofbergen.com/

Village of Brockport http://www.brockportny.org/

Village of Churchville http://www.churchville.net/

Village of Hilton http://www.hiltonny.org/

Village of Holley http://www.villageofholley.org/

Village of Spencerport http://www.vil.spencerport.ny.us/

Monroe County https://www.monroecounty.gov/

Orleans County http://orleansny.com/

Genesee County https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/

Provided Information