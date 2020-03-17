Home   >   News   >   Local municipalities temporarily close offices and meetings to the public

Local municipalities temporarily close offices and meetings to the public

By on March 17, 2020
Set of Isometric Building in Spring

With the rapidly changing situation surrounding the COVID-19 Coronavirus, most of the towns and villages in our area have closed their offices to the public until further notice. Essential services will be provided. Most plan to carry out business to the extent possible by phone, mail, and email.

Town parks are largely remaining open, but restroom facilties and lodges are closed. Recreation programs are canceled.

Governor Cuomo also issued Executive Order 202.1, suspending the Open Meetings law through April 11, 2020, Some municipalities are planning to live-stream necessary meetings, record meetings to post on their websites, or post transcripts.

Area towns and villages will be posting the latest updates on their websites. Links are provided below.

Town of Bergen   http://bergenny.org/

Town of Chili   http://www.townofchili.org/

Town of Clarendon   https://townofclarendon.org

Town of Clarkson   https://clarksonny.org/

Town of Hamlin   https://www.hamlinny.org/

Town of Kendall   https://www.townofkendall.com/

Town of Murray   http://townofmurray.org/

Town of Ogden   http://www.ogdenny.com/

Town of Parma   http://parmany.org

Town of Riga   https://www.townofriga.com/

Town of Sweden   https://www.townofsweden.org/

Village of Bergen   https://villageofbergen.com/

Village of Brockport   http://www.brockportny.org/

Village of Churchville   http://www.churchville.net/

Village of Hilton   http://www.hiltonny.org/

Village of Holley   http://www.villageofholley.org/

Village of Spencerport   http://www.vil.spencerport.ny.us/

Monroe County   https://www.monroecounty.gov/

Orleans County   http://orleansny.com/

Genesee County   https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/

Provided Information