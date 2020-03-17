- Sweden/Brockport/Clarkson host COVID-19 Information MeetingPosted 2 days ago
Maple Sugaring Weekends at the Cumming Nature Center postponed
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RMSC Cumming Nature Center will be postponing Maple Sugaring Weekends, which were originally scheduled for March 21-22, March 28-29, and April 4. The rescheduled Maple Sugaring Weekends will take place on May 2-3, May 9-10, and May 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
At this time, the RMSC Cumming Nature Center will remain open to the public during regularly scheduled hours with limited indoor access for visitors. See RMSC’s website, https://rmsc.org/cumming-nature-center/hours-admission-directions, for more information about the precautions taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Provided information