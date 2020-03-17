Don't miss
Nate McMurray event canceled
By Admin on March 17, 2020
Following recommendations to limit group gatherings in the interest of public safety, the “Meet Congressional Candidate Nate McMurray” event scheduled for Sunday, March 22, at Mayer’s Lake Ontario Winery has been canceled.
