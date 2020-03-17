Precautionary measures taken in Kendall

Due to the rapid escalation of the Covid 19 coronarvirus, the Kendall Town Hall and Highway Department offices will be closed to the public. The Kendall Town Clerk will be available by appointment only. Call 659-8721 or email clerk@townofkendall.com. Please deposit any necessary documents in the dropbox, located by the front door. Include your name and phone number so you can be contacted if necessary.

Town meetings will temporarily be closed to the public as permitted by Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202, which modifies the rules of open meetings.

These measures have become necessary to help prevent the spread of the virus. This is a routine precautionary measure and not a cause for panic.

