Riga Town closures and cancellations

Due to the most recent updates regarding the Coronavirus, COVID-19, the Town of Riga Offices, Court, and Lodges are closed to the public. The Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, and the Conservation Boards April meetings are canceled. All Recreation programs as well as the Easter Egg Hunt are canceled until further notice. All offices will be staffed and accessible by phone and email.

Business transactions at the Town Hall can still be completed through the mail, dropbox, or by phone call. All receipts for transactions will be mailed out afterward. Any resident who requires an in-person meeting is instructed to contact the Town Hall first by calling 293-3880 and make an appointment.

The Riga Town Parks will remain open for now. We ask that any park user practice proper hygiene and social distancing. Park bathroom facilities will remain closed.

These decisions have been made with an abundance of caution and are in the best interest of the community in light of our current situation. Along with the NYS and Monroe County Health Departments, the Town will be reviewing this weekly and providing regular updates.

Provided information