Social Security Offices only offering phone and online service
All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. This decision protects the population Social Security serves—older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions—and its employees during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Critical services will still be provided.
Secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone. Updates will be provided as to when in-person service can resume.
