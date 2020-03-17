Don't miss
Story of Hope Gala rescheduled
By Admin on March 17, 2020
Story of Hope 2020 Gala, initially planned for March 21, has been postponed until August 15, 2020.
Visit storyofhoperochester.com or call Angela Hall at 746-7210 for information. Those unable to attend this new date can receive a refund.
Provided Information