Update of Hamlin Town Operations

The status of the Town of Hamlin’s operations and programs are:

Town Hall – The Hamlin Town Hall is remaining open for the present. If you don’t need to visit, please don’t. Call the office that you are looking for to see if you can be helped that way. To make a payment, use the dropbox outside the Town Clerk’s office. If you do need to come to Town Hall, practice “social distancing.” The Town will attempt to maintain open status as long as possible. If the Town Hall needs to close to the public for a period of time, it will be posted at www.hamlinny.org.

Board meetings – The Town is committed to conducting business for the residents, so meetings will continue. If you don’t need to be at the meeting, don’t come. All meetings will have their minutes published on the Town’s website. If you do need to attend, practice “social distancing.”

Library – The Hamlin Public Library has made the difficult decision to close the library to the public until further notice. The decision was made after consulting with county and local officials who have encouraged social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus). The health and safety of library patrons, staff, and the community needs to be our highest priority. It is not known when the library will re-open. For information about our library, visit hamlinlibraryny.org/ or the Hamlin Public Library Facebook page.

Recreation – The Recreation program has the following cancellations at this time: Gaga Ball, Nerf League, Mighty Milers, Wine About Winter Tour, E-Sport Club, Batting Practice, Kids Bowling League, Gymnastics Mini Session, Youth Volunteer Force Activities, Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. This list will be updated as needed. If you have a question about a specific program, call the Recreation Dept at 964-7222. All facility rentals are canceled until at least April 12, 2020.

Highway Department – The Highway Department will continue to operate as normally as possible. If you are in need of assistance from that department, call 964-2640. Don’t go to the office.

Information will be updated as necessary at www.hamlinny.org.

