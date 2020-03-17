WEMOCO Alumni Ceremony reschedule

Due to the ongoing health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Alumni Ceremony previously scheduled for March 21 has been rescheduled. The event will now take place on May 7 at 6 p.m., during the Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) Awards at BOCES 2 Education Services Center in the Professional Development Center, 3589 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport.

Awards will be presented to an outstanding young alum, a distinguished alum, and a distinguished community partner.

During the CTSO awards, students from SkillsUSA will be recognized for their achievements this year.

The event is open to all WEMOCO alumni. This is the second year for the Alumni Celebration at WEMOCO. Alumni are welcomed back to visit with old friends, meet with faculty, and recognize former classmates.

