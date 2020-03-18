Don't miss
Town of Sweden Legal Notice
By Admin on March 18, 2020
LEGAL NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Sweden will NOT meet until further notice due to COVID-19.
The following previously publicized public hearings are cancelled:
Zoning Board of Appeals
Thursday, March 19 – 2 Golden Hill Lane
Thursday, March 26 – 8751 West Canal Road
Planning Board
Monday, March 23 – Morich Subdivision
Monday, March 23 – Solar Park Energy 12 Solar Farm
TOWN OF SWEDEN
Mary Ann Thorpe, Chairperson Craig McAllister,
Chairman Zoning Board of Appeals Planning Board