Town of Sweden Legal Notice

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Sweden will NOT meet until further notice due to COVID-19.

The following previously publicized public hearings are cancelled:

Zoning Board of Appeals

Thursday, March 19 – 2 Golden Hill Lane

Thursday, March 26 – 8751 West Canal Road

Planning Board

Monday, March 23 – Morich Subdivision

Monday, March 23 – Solar Park Energy 12 Solar Farm

TOWN OF SWEDEN

Mary Ann Thorpe, Chairperson Craig McAllister,

Chairman Zoning Board of Appeals Planning Board