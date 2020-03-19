Brockport Police Report

Between March 11 and March 16, the Brockport Police handled 414 calls for service (4,778 calls to date in 2020). Police were dispatched to 5 family troubles, 2 Harassment/Fight/Assaults, 3 Motor Vehicle Accidents, completed 246 special attentions that include, but are not limited to, house checks, business checks, bike patrol, etc., and conducted 22 traffic stops. Please note that the above calls do not represent all calls and that not all calls are found to be as dispatched once on scene.

Community Message

Now that COVID-19 is rapidly spreading through Monroe County, it is inevitable that it will make its way into Brockport. Brockport Police want to remind people that now, more than ever, to avoid contact with people who are sick. The CDC released that the magic number is six feet from people to avoid the spread. At this time, COVID-19 is spreading through person-to-person contact. Cleaning your hands and frequently touched surfaces around your home (door knobs, railings, counters, phones, faucets, etc.) will also decrease your chances in contracting or spreading the disease. It is becoming well known that many businesses are closing down to prevent the spread and people should use this to stay home to prevent the spread to your family. Limiting guests to your home and social gatherings will also decrease the chances of it spreading. The Brockport Police Department remains staffed and ready to respond to any and all emergencies. The Brockport Police Department will be closed to the public, however, administrative staff will remain on staff and if you need assistance, do not hesitate to call. Also, if you are calling 9-1-1 to report an emergency or request assistance, please advise the dispatcher if you exhibit any of the COVID-19 symptoms. This will allow first responders to take the necessary precautions to avoid the spread to the rest of the community and themselves. We are all in this together and the Brockport Police Department is ready to help the community in any way possible.

Any questions or comments can be directed to Chief Mark T. Cuzzupoli by calling 637-1020 or emailing ChiefCuzzupoli@brockportpolice.org

