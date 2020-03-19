Impressions of the Infinite concerts at the Strasemburgh Planetarium postponed

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the RMSC has closed the Science Museum and Planetarium. Due to the closure of RMSC’s Rochester campus, and mandates from local, state, and federal government offices, Vanishing Sun: Impressions of the Infinite, which was originally scheduled for March 20-21, will be postponed to a later date. The RMSC will be announcing new show dates as soon as possible.

The health and wellness of our community are a top priority for RMSC. While it is unfortunate to have to reschedule, the institution is committed to taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

See RMSC response to COVID-19 at RMSC.org.

