Legal Notice  Churchville-Chili Central School District

SECTION 001110 – ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed proposals, will be received by the Board of Education, Churchville-Chili Central School District (herein referred to as the “Owner”) for the

Churchville-Chili Central School District

2018 Capital Improvement Project/GF-12 CES Window Replacement

Bids shall be received by the Owner, in the District Offices, 139 Fairbanks Road, Churchville, NY 14428, until 3:30 P.M., local time, on April 7, 2020, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids transmitted electronically or via facsimile will not be accepted.

Separate Bids are requested for the following Prime Contracts:

Contract 541: General Trades Contract

Contract 542: Plumbing Contract

Contract 543: HVAC Contract

Contract 544: Electrical Contract

Contract 545: Food Service Equipment Contract

The Architect for the Project is: SEI Design Group, D.P.C., 224 Mill Street, Rochester, NY 14614.

The Construction Manager for the Project is: Campus Construction Management Group Inc., 1241 Pittsford-Victor Road, Pittsford, NY 14534.

The Instructions to Bidders, Form of Proposal, General Conditions, Drawings, and Specifications may be examined at the offices of the Owner and the following locations:

Builders Exchange of Rochester, 180 Linden Oaks, Rochester, NY 14625

Construction Exchange of Buffalo & WNY, 2660 William Street, Buffalo, NY 14227

Dodge Data & Analytics, 4300 Beltway Place, Suite 180, Arlington, Texas, 76018

A Pre-Bid walk-thru conference shall be held at the Churchville-Chili Central School District, Churchville Elementary School, 36 West Buffalo Road, Churchville, New York 14428 at 4:00 P.M., local time, on March 25, 2020, for the purpose of touring the building to review the existing conditions and considering Bidders’ questions.

Bidders for Prime Contract Work may obtain Contract Documents on or after Monday, March 16, 2020, at Rotolite-Elliott Corporation, One Grove Street #123, Pittsford, NY, 14534 (585-385-1463). Upon payment of a deposit of $100 per set, and a separate, non-refundable $45 shipping and handling payment for each set (deposit checks shall be made payable to Churchville-Chili Central School District, shipping check made payable to Rotolite-Elliott Corporation). Alternatively, bidders can provide their UPS or FedEx account information.

-Or-

In lieu of shipping, Contract Documents may be obtained in person at Rotolite-Elliott Corporation upon payment of a deposit of $100 per set (deposit checks shall be made payable to Churchville-Chili Central School District).

-Or-

In lieu of paper bid sets, bidders can view electronic plans and specifications online upon a $45 non-refundable payment by visiting www.recplanroom.com (Click Public Jobs under the Menu Tab on the left hand side of the plan room homepage. Once you are in the public plan room please select the link for Churchville-Chili Central School District.)

Bids shall be on the form provided in the documents, prepared in duplicate as set forth in the Instructions to Bidders and enclosed in an envelope bearing on its face the name and address of the bidder and the title of work to which the proposal relates. If submitting for more than one contract, submit each contract bid in separate envelope.

Any Bidder upon returning such set-in good condition within thirty (30) days after Bid opening will be refunded the deposit. Any Bidder after thirty (30) days after Bid opening or Non-Bidder so returning such a set will not be refunded.

The Board of Education hereby reserves the right to waive any informalities and reject any or all Bids or to accept the one that in its judgment will be for the best interest of the school district.

A Bid Bond or Certified Check made payable to the Owner in the amount of five percent (5%) of the Bid, subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders, must be deposited by each Bidder with his Bid as a guarantee that, in the case the contract is awarded to him, he will then, ten days thereafter, execute such contract and furnish a satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond, and the Bidder shall not withdraw his Bid for a period of forty-five days after the above date of Bid opening, and to guarantee the performance of all other obligations of the Bidders as set forth in Instructions to Bidders.

Attention of the Bidders is called to the requirements as to the conditions of employment and minimum wage rates to be paid under this Contract as well as to the provisions set forth in the Instruction to Bidders. Work shall be commenced and continuously and diligently prosecuted immediately after contracts have been signed.

END OF SECTION 001110