Legal Notice Town of Parma
Legal Notice
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Parma did on the 17th day of March, 2020 adopt a resolution authorizing the withdrawal of the sum of $151,205.30 from a Capital Reserve Account heretofore established by the Town Board of the Town of Parma for the repair or replacement of the existing septic facilities servicing the Town Hall Building, Utility Building, Warming Hut Building, and Historical Building of the Town.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the adoption of the aforesaid Resolution is subject to Permissive Referendum, as required by Law.
Carrie Fracassi
Parma Town Clerk
March 18, 2020