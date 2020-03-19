Don't miss
Tops offers special hours for senior population
By Admin on March 19, 2020
Effective Thursday, March 19, 2020, and until further notice, Tops will open its doors for seniors 60 years of age and older only, allowing them to shop from 6 to 7:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Shoppers will not be asked for identification, trusting the community not to abuse this privilege. Tops also offers curbside and pickup delivery as an alternate shopping solution. Visit topsmarkets.com for information or to shop online.