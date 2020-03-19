Westside News temporarily halting publication

Out of an abundance of caution for our staff, many of whom are either in the high-risk group themselves or have immediate family members who are, Westside News Inc. has made the difficult decision to temporarily halt publication of Suburban News, Hamlin-Clarkson Herald, and GreeceNewsNY. This is not a decision we made lightly, as we know our readers, advertisers, and the communities we serve rely on us.

To keep you informed, we are making efforts to regularly update our websites, westsidenewsny.com and greecenewsny.com, with timely news and information. We are also sharing information on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/suburbannewsny/ and https://www.facebook.com/Greece-News-NYcom-1476403469308619/ Twitter (@WestsideNewsNY).

Please continue emailing your news items and photos to editor@westsidenewsny.com. We would love to share the ways people are stepping up to help each other at this time of great uncertainty. To our local businesses, we want to help you reach potential customers. Let us know if you have any information to share.

We will re-evalute as the situation evolves and let you know when publication will resume. Until then, stay safe, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and support our local businesses in any way possible.