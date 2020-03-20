AAA Driver Education Classes Suspended

Online options are available

AAA Western and Central New York will be suspending upcoming Defensive Driving/Driver Improvement Program & 5-hour pre-licensing classes effective immediately. Classes will be suspended until further notice out of safety precautions surrounding COVID-19.

With many parents and students alike working from home, this is an excellent opportunity to take advantage of online driver education courses.

Students who are signed up for defensive driving are encouraged to take the online class. There is no online option for the 5-hour course at this time.

AAA License To Learn (LTL) classes will also be canceled and registered students will receive communication from AAA on course options. Students can take the LTL online portion at home, but they must call AAA to register in advance at 800-836-2582, option 2. Now is a great time for students to get the online classwork completed. This online driver education program is designed for educational benefit to young drivers, so insurance discounts are not applicable, and the 5-hour course must still be completed in the future.

Limited in-car driving lessons and driver evaluations are still being conducted for those who are already registered with proper car cleaning after each lesson, good hygiene, social distancing, and safety protocols in place. New registrations are not being accepted at this time.

Students who need more information can go online to www.AAA.com/DriverTraining where they can enroll in online courses or call 800-836-2582 for more information. AAA is reaching out to parents and students who are enrolled in the programs as well.

