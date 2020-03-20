Legal Notice Town Of Clarkson

Town of Clarkson

NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA

(Pursuant to Section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law)

Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the tentative assessment roll of the Town of Clarkson which will be filed on or before May 1, 2020. The information may be reviewed by appointment, in the Assessor’s office at 3710 Lake Road, Clarkson. An appointment can be made by phoning the Assessor at 637-1135.

Dated this 10th day of March, 2020

Elizabeth Spencer

Assessor, Town of Clarkson