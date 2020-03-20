Legal Notice Town of Hamlin

NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA

(Pursuant to Section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law)

TOWN OF Hamlin, Monroe County, N.Y.

Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the Tentative Town Tax Roll which will be filed on or about May 1, 2020. The information may be reviewed by arranging an appointment with the Assessor(s) during his/her regular office hours. An appointment to review the above described assessment information may be made by telephoning the Assessor(s) at 585-964-8748.

Dated: 3/12/2020

Dan Stanford

Assessor, Town of Hamlin