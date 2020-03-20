- Tops offers special hours for senior populationPosted 2 days ago
- Blood Drive in Spencerport on March 25Posted 2 days ago
- Tips to help parents support kids amid COVID-19 outbreakPosted 2 days ago
- Sweden/Brockport/Clarkson host COVID-19 Information MeetingPosted 5 days ago
- Healthy individuals urged to give blood amid coronavirus concernsPosted 5 days ago
- Spencerport Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner PostponedPosted 1 week ago
- New Visions students learn from somebody once in their shoesPosted 2 weeks ago
Legal Notice Town of Hamlin
NOTICE CONCERNING THE EXAMINATION OF ASSESSMENT INVENTORY AND VALUATION DATA
(Pursuant to Section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law)
TOWN OF Hamlin, Monroe County, N.Y.
Notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the Tentative Town Tax Roll which will be filed on or about May 1, 2020. The information may be reviewed by arranging an appointment with the Assessor(s) during his/her regular office hours. An appointment to review the above described assessment information may be made by telephoning the Assessor(s) at 585-964-8748.
Dated: 3/12/2020
Dan Stanford
Assessor, Town of Hamlin