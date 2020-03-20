NYS Maple Weekend canceled

Out of an abundance of caution, the New York State Maple Producers Association has decided to cancel the 2020 NYS Maple Weekend. This 25th-anniversary festival was scheduled for March 21-22 and March 28-29 at 187 different locations across NYS.

Individual sugarhouses will continue to produce, stock, and market their excellent crop of Maple Products. Please contact them directly to order your favorite maple products. NYS Maple Producers Association is already preparing for an alternative series of open houses later in the year to showcase both producer and product.

Consult MapleWeekend.com for future events. If you have questions, contact us at mapleweekend@nysmaple.com.

