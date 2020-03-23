Don't miss
North Chili UMC cancels pancake breakfast
By Admin on March 23, 2020
The community pancake breakfast regularly served by the North Chili United Methodist Church at the corner of Buffalo Road and Westside Drive is canceled on April 4, 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis and New York State mandates.
Check this newspaper’s fundraiser column for the resumption date of this first Saturday of the month breakfast event. For information, email umcnorthchili@gmail.com or call 594-9111.
Provided information