Town of Ogden Highway Department staff reduction

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the health and safety of our employees, the Town of Ogden Highway Department, along with other departments, have made a reduction in staffing to reduce their risk of exposure.

At this time, the Highway Department will be performing only those services essential for the safety of our residents. Brush pick up has been suspended for the short term. Quadrant 3 has been completed. We will begin with Quadrant 4 upon restoration of this service and will get back on schedule as quickly as possible.

The Highway Department continues to have 24-hour coverage, and all staff are available in case of weather events or other emergency situations.

I am working daily, Monday through Friday, and can be reached by calling the Town of Ogden Highway Department emergency phone number, 585-298-0424, or by email at highway@ogdenny.com.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during these trying times for us all.

Richard S. Vargo

Deputy Highway Superintendent

Town of Ogden