SpencerportCSD is currently working with the Spencerport Education Foundation and area restaurant owners on a “SpencerportTogether” initiative for families who may need assistance with dinners, beyond the meal distribution plan currently in place for students for grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches.

Complete details for the Spencerport COVID-19 Dinner Subsidy Fund are still tentative; however, we hope the plan will benefit our community in two ways:

• provide free or reduced dinners to families who may need it

• generate some revenue, albeit limited, to our local restaurants.

The program will be funded through community/business donations, along with the participating restaurant’s sponsorships and/or discount prices.

To help off-set the costs of our campaign, we have set up a PayPal donation location with the Spencerport Education Foundation. We encourage people to not only participate, if they have a need for meal support, but to encourage others to consider donating to #SpencerportTogether. This will not only help our families but will in a small way, support our local restaurants as well. To keep this going however, we will need weekly support financially.

The Spencerport Education Foundation has agreed to collect and distribute the donated funds, through its PayPal and checking accounts.

To complete a survey to participate in the #SpencerportTogether Meal Subsidy plan visit https://spencerportcsd.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2idHzaVfNhvl141

To make a donation in support of #SpencerportTogether visit

https://www.spencerportschools.org/district/novel_coronavirus___c_o_v_i_d-19_/__spencerport_together

Current Menu Offerings with our partners (no special orders will be accommodated)

Thurs., 3/26: Texas BBQ Joint:

Pulled pork sandwich, beans, mac salad and a corn muffin – 1 per person – $2 each

Fri., 3/27: Spencerport McDonalds Restaurant:

Happy Meal: cheeseburger/hamburger/4-piece nugget or fish sandwich- 1 per person – $1 each

Mon., 3/30: Grampa Sams:

Penne Pasta and Meatball Dinner – 1 per person – $2 each

Tue., 3/31: Barton’s Hots:

Hot Dog Meal, 1 red hot dog, mac & potato salad and beans – 1 per person – $2 each

Wed., 4/1 : Perri’s Pizza:

Medium Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza, 2 per house/family max – $2 each

Location & Pick-up Time (HS West Café side entrance unless otherwise indicated*)

4:30 pm – 6:00 pm

To streamline distribution for the health and safety of our community, drivers must enter the district campus from the west entrances by Bernabi or District Office, then head east on Ranger Road until you reach the high school. At the stop sign, turn left toward Lyell Avenue. The pick-up location will be at the back entrance of the HS west cafeteria. Signs will be displayed to direct vehicles. Participants must remain in the vehicle, and meals will be handed through the passenger side window.

*For McDonalds, simply go through the drive through at the Spencerport McDonalds (3/27/20) and indicate while ordering that you are requesting the #SpencerportTogether offer (no substitutes will be honored).

Participants may pick up between 4:30 and 6 p.m. or until quantities last.

