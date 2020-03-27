- #SpencerportTogetherPosted 3 days ago
COVID-19 Update 3/26/20
New York State
37,258 Positive Cases, 6,448 New
21,393 New York City, 3,537 New
5,944 Westchester County, 1,253 New
3,914 Nassau County, 629 New
5,327 Hospitalized
1,290 ICU Patients
1,517 Patients Discharged
National
72,700 US Cases, 1,050 US Deaths
Worldwide
487,648 Worldwide, 21,571 Deaths, 117,749 Recoveries, 348,328 Pending
Monroe County Update
Bello
Up to $10,000 business loans available with a 0% interest rate for working capital for small business in our community. Processed within 7 Days go to MonroeCounty.gov. Approved by the Monroe County Industrial Development Corporation, offers 0% interest loans of up to $10,000 for working capital to qualifying retail, healthcare, restaurants, real estate, technology, personal/professional services, construction, small manufacturers and other businesses with 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees.
Mendoza
Doesn’t think we are anywhere near our peak. Potentially still 6 weeks from now.
Likelihood of opening after Spring Break is next to zero and does not think it is likely to open schools before July.
Warmer weather, but continue with social distancing. Golf is a social sport, and is still risky. It is not a “more safe” sport.
SBA through the Stimulus Bill
2 Million 3.75% business loan, newest round has the first $10,000 grant attached and then possible debt forgiveness.
2.75% not for profit rate.
State Update
Four new FEMA locations, looking to expand into even more facilities to have a 1000+ overflow facility in each of the Burroughs in New York City.
Approved “splitting” ventilators so that two people can go on one unit. Not ideal but workable.
Remember that this is a respiratory illness. People who normally need this are on a ventilator for 3-4 days, COVID patients are on ventilators for 11-21 days.
Working on equalizing the load of patients across the state. Distribute the load between downstate hospitals and upstate hospitals.
Estimate the loss of revenue between $10B-15B in New York State
18,650 New Tests
Number of deaths increasing 385-100 just from yesterday. Experts expect this number to increase.
Provided by Legislator Michael Zale