COVID-19 UPDATE March 31, 2020

From Monroe County Legislature:

COVID-19 Update, March 30, 2020

County Update

Congressman Joe Morelle

•Paycheck protection plan: Allows small business to pay payroll by taking a loan up to $10 Million that is fully reimbursable when following the guidelines. Can be used for mortgages, utilities, etc.

•Additional $600/week in unemployment in addition to the NYS unemployment insurance. Waived requirement for people to “look” for work during this time. Extended from 26 week to 39 week.

•Congressman Morelle, Executive Bello, and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mendoza will be airing live on WHAM Channel 13 Tuesday March 31 at 7PM to answer any questions people have. Live link plus a place to submit questions in advanced here morelle.house.gov/coronavirus

•Ogden Police Department announced that the town has closed the sports fields for all parks. They encourage “Solo” or family play but to otherwise follow social distancing guidelines as the parks themselves remain open.

•Nathan Minnehan, owner of Big Murphy’s Clothing in Rochester switching production from clothing to masks and isolation suits to help meet current demands. He says the company has the ability to make a million masks a day and this week alone he shipped around 20,000 masks.

New York State Update

Only one New York State county now without a case.

66,497 Positive Cases, Nearly 7,000 New

9,517 Hospitalized, 2,352 ICU

4,202 Patients Discharged

1,218 Deaths, 253 New

New York is no longer more than 50% of cases.

New Jersey – 13,386

California – 6,266

United States

148,924 Total, 2,739 Deaths

Worldwide

732,152, 43,686 Deaths, 154,673 Recoveries, 542,794 Pending

There are now two missions:

•Public responsibility: Stay home, no proximity, no density. The Stay at Home order, is not it would be nice if you did, It is a mandate.

•The front-line battle is our health care systems: Asking healthcare workers who aren’t in a highly effected areas to come help New York State in the more effected areas. Asking other state healthcare professionals to also help and New York will return the favor.

•Navy Vessel arrived 3/30/20, but won’t be used for COVID-19 patients, but for helping to offload the healthcare system in New York City.

•Executive Order yesterday moved ALL elections to June, Village, Town, School Districts.

•John Hopkins is using blood plasma from COVID-19 patients to try and fight virus in others. If the tests work, it could provide possible help or even immunity to coronavirus symptoms.

Coronavirus economic stimulus payment:

Rebates sent via direct deposit will take a few weeks. Rebates sent via checks may take a few months. Anyone who filed a return for tax year 2018 or 2019 doesn’t need to do anything to receive the funds. They will automatically receive the appropriate amount based on the income in their latest tax return. Social Security recipients will also be automatically enrolled if they received benefits either year. However individuals who didn’t file a return for 2018 or 2019 should file a return for 2019 tax year now. When filing a return, you should also sign up for direct deposit to receive recovery payments as quickly as possible. Even if you don’t expect to receive a rebate or own any taxes, filing a return is the only way to receive recovery funds.

Provided by Legislator Michael Zale