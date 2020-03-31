IJC offers webinar on high water levels

US Co-Chair Jane Corwin and Canadian Co-Chair Pierre Béland of the International Joint Commission will host a webinar on high water levels in Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River on April 3. The English language webinar will take place at noon.

A short presentation will be given followed by a moderated online question and answer period. Discussion topics will include the current water level conditions and actions taken by the IJC and International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board to help reduce the risk of flooding.

All interested parties are invited to attend. To participate, you must be able to receive sound through your computer speakers. Register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8724864865606219788. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Provided information