Youths improve public speaking skills through 4-H event

Every year, 4-H members have the opportunity to participate in the Public Presentations program, where they design a presentation based on a topic of their choice and share it with an audience of both peers and parents alike. 4-H alumni share that this program is the most important project of their 4-H career. The Irondequoit Public Library hosted the Monroe County event, providing a safe and welcoming environment for the youths to put their skills on display.

Volunteer evaluators Mary Hull and Rachel Lawrick watched the presentations and asked questions. After each presentation, they offered detailed feedback during individual conferences with each participant. Two youths acted as Teen Evaluators who worked alongside the adult evaluators. Maddie Basset and Bea Freeman both were able to develop their leadership skills. Evaluators offered their time to help 4-H youth develop their public presentation skills.

The youth participants utilized several different presentation methods, including Illustrated Talks using PowerPoint slides or trifold posters and demonstrations. One presenter, Abigail Dayton, displayed a trifold poster that she created while demonstrating how to make dog treats from home. About her presentation, Abbi shared, “I enjoyed presenting because I was able to share a homemade dog treat recipe that was healthy, easy to make, and cheap.” Her dog, Henry, even made a guest appearance as a professional taste-tester.

Many parents participated, helping prepare the rooms and cheering on the kids who presented. Garth Freeman said, “From choosing and researching a topic they are passionate about, to organizing their ideas into a cohesive and understandable presentation, to creating the visual and demonstrative aspects, and finally sharing their topic with the audience and answering questions; each aspect supports their personal and professional development in a supportive and celebratory environment.”

Public Presentations continues to be a fruitful experience for all of those involved. Abbi said about the experience as a whole, “I like to practice speaking in front of people because I know it’s an important skill to have in life.”

The Monroe County 4-H Program is offered through Cornell Cooperative Extension to the youth of Monroe County. To learn more about Public Presentations and other 4-H programs, visit http://bit.ly/4hyouthdevelopment.

Provided information and Photos