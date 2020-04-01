COVID-19 UPDATE April 1, 2020

For the all the latest Local information on COVID-19 including:

From Govenor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on April 1, 2020

New York State – Total Tested 220,880, New Tests 15,694

Positive Cases – 83,712 Total, 7,917 New

Only one County without COVID-19 case – Yates County

Hospitalizations – Currently in Hospital 12,226, New Hospitalizations 1,297

ICU Patients – 3,022 Total, 312 New

Patients Discharged – 6,142, New Discharges 1,167

New York State is still the most impacted state followed by New Jersey, California, Michigan and Florida.

From the Govenor – Updated April 1, 2020, 2:00PM

What You Need to Know:

•Governor Cuomo has directed the state nonessential workforce to continue to work from home for an additional two weeks through April 15th.

•In-person workforce restrictions, which have been implemented through various executive orders are also extended until April 15th.

•Statewide school closures are extended by two weeks until April 15.

•The first 1,000-bed temporary hospital at the Javits Center is open and accepting patients.

•A new Central Coordinating Team will help implement a public-private hospital plan to share information, supplies, staff and patients among hospitals across the state.

•A new online portal will connect hospitals to volunteer healthcare workers and help prioritize deployment to hospitals with the greatest need.

•There is a new mobile testing site at the Bay Plaza AMC Theater at 2210 Bartow Ave in the Bronx. Site hours are Monday – Sunday, 8am – 6pm. Appointment only.

•Three new sites have been identified to serve as a place for emergency beds – South Beach Psychiatric Center in Staten Island, Westchester Square in the Bronx and Health Alliance in Ulster County – adding 695 more beds.

•The federal government has approved four new sites for temporary hospitals – the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, the Aqueduct Racetrack facility in Queens, CUNY Staten Island and the New York Expo Center in the Bronx – adding an additional 4,000 beds.

•New Yorkers can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.

•New Yorkers without Health Insurance can apply through NY State of Health within 60 days of losing coverage.

•Department of Motor Vehicles offices are temporarily closed for in-office visits. Online transactions, including for license renewals, are still be available. License and permit expirations will be extended.

•Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.

•Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.

