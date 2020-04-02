COVID-19 UPDATE April 2, 2020

For the all the latest Local information on COVID-19 including:

•Number of Positive Cases by County

•A Map of Confirmed Cases

•Closures

•Related News Articles

•Answers to Frequently Asked Questions

•A COVID-19 Guide

Visit www.rochesterregional.org

From Govenor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on April 2, 2020

New York State – Total Tested 238,965, New Tests 18,031

Positive Cases – 92,000 Total, 8,669 New

All counties in New York State now have COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations – Currently in Hospital 13,383, New Hospitalizations 1,157

ICU Patients – 3,396 Total, 374 New

Patients Discharged – 7,434, New Discharges 1,292

Bed Count 53,000 Statewide, 36,000 of the beds are in downstate

The Apex of the pandemic is projected from 7 to 30 days depending on social distancing.

21,000 health care workers from across the United States have volunteered to come to New York State to help with the crisis. Cuomo said, “God Bless America. We thank them for their dedication and passion in their mission to help, these are beautiful, generous people and New York will return the favor, in the New York tradition.”

From the Govenor – Updated April 2, 2020, 9:10AM

What You Need to Know

New York City playgrounds will close to address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols.

Regeneron is creating 500,000 test kits for the State at no charge amid a nationwide shortage of test kits and swabs.

The State has tested 220,880 individuals, with 15,694 new people tested on March 31.

Governor Cuomo has directed the state nonessential workforce to continue to work from home for an additional two weeks through April 15th.

In-person workforce restrictions, which have been implemented through various executive orders are also extended until April 15th.

Statewide school closures are extended by two weeks until April 15.

The first 1,000-bed temporary hospital at the Javits Center is open and accepting patients.

A new Central Coordinating Team will help implement a public-private hospital plan to share information, supplies, staff and patients among hospitals across the state.

A new online portal will connect hospitals to volunteer healthcare workers and help prioritize deployment to hospitals with the greatest need.

New Yorkers can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.

New Yorkers without Health Insurance can apply through NY State of Health within 60 days of losing coverage.

Department of Motor Vehicles offices are temporarily closed for in-office visits. Online transactions, including for license renewals, are still be available. License and permit expirations will be extended.

Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.

Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.

Provided Information

Monroe County Legislature

There has been a high compliance with social distancing, with the Apex of the crisis projected at the end of April.

Gates Foundation Funded projection – 93,000 Americans will die with 16,000 from New York through July 2020.

New Testing through a company called Regeneron.

Creating 500,000 test kids at no charge with first batch delivered on Monday and 25,000 per day ongoing delivery.

Corning has donated 100,000 tubes and provided an additional 500,000 for tests at reduced cost and expedited delivery.

Shutting down New York City playgrounds, but leaving the open spaces in parks available

County Updates

Monroe County Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Mendoza Update

New Monroe County Health has on-line dashboard visit www.mappingmonroe.maps.arcgis.com

Mobile friendly dashboard in the works.

County will not be passing along age and gender of deceased.

Hospitals have potential capacity issues.

Universal masking plan: This likely will happen due to pre-symptomatic transmission. Will update by end of week.

County Executive Bello Update

More education needed by the county to discourage people traffic in grocery stores, home improvement stores.

Discussion on local Apex curve. Projections involved URMC and Rochester Regional Health models. Few days out from having adequate data points. Most local models do not have the curve peaking in any less than a month.

Does not see the schools opening. New model from learning at home. Indicative of what will be happening over the next few weeks.

Enforcement is issue: Per non essential workers, policy is enforced by Attorney General.

Local bars open? Report it to hotline. Health Deptment will enforce.

Parks: sometimes people are congregating and too close. Not good. Call 911 to report. Will close parks as last resort.

United States Federal Government Update

100th briefing, 4,000-5,000 people on the call including State, Local and Tribal groups.

Updated Coronavirus Guidelines released going through April 30th.

28 States have declared state of emergency.

Federal government paying 100% for National Guard support.

USDA has issued hundreds of waivers especially for school lunch programs and other disaster programs. Waived certain certifications related to who can make PPE’s bolstering production.

Dr. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Update

The president extended the guidelines for 30 days.

Very serious situation in the United States.

Next two weeks things are going to get worse before they get better.

Early indications that the acceleration of cases is slowing.

The current model shows we could have 100,000 to 200,000 deaths. But we shouldn’t just sit here and except that, because we can change that model by following those guidelines.

The next few weeks to a month are going to be critical.

When this curve is over, we need to continue to follow guidelines because there is a threat of a resurgence. We need to be successful in flattening this cure but then vigilant that we don’t allow this to have a rebound.

This is a beginning and peak and it is up to us to move through that expeditiously.

Relief Update

Rebate checks coming in the next few weeks.

Unemployment from the federal government may not kick in for a few weeks.

175 Million Americas will receive assistance.

Deferring tax payments for three months for personal and corporate.

Deferring interest on Student Loans.

Treasury Department Update

Payments to local governments will be no later than April 24, 2020.

Provided by Legislator Michael Zale