COVID-19 UPDATE April 4, 2020

By on April 4, 2020

For the all the latest Local information on COVID-19 including:
•Number of Positive Cases by County
•A Map of Confirmed Cases
•Closures
•Related News Articles
•Answers to Frequently Asked Questions
•A COVID-19 Guide
Visit www.rochesterregional.org

New website  www.covid19tracker.health.ny.gov to provide New York’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Data to the public.

From Govenor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on April 4, 2020
New York State – Total Tested 283,621, New Tested 23,101
Positive Cases – 113,704 Total, 10,841 New
Hospitalizations – Currently in Hospital 15,905, New Hospitalizations 1,095
ICU Patients – 4,126, Total, 395 New
Patients Discharged – 10,478, New Discharges 1,592
Deaths – 3,565, 630 New Deaths

LAST UPDATED: APRIL 4, 2020 AT 2:51PM

What You Need to Know

  • New York State has received a generous donation of 1,000 ventilators from the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Chinese government, as well as 140 ventilators from Oregon.
  • The NBA is contributing 1 million surgical masks in collaboration with Knicks and Nets.
  • Governor Cuomo will issues an executive order allowing medical students who are slated to graduate to begin practicing.
  • Governor Cuomo will issue an executive order to redistribute ventilators and PPE to hospitals with the greatest need.
  • A new drive-through mobile testing facility will open in Albany next week – the State has opened 7 mobile facilities to date.
  • Governor Cuomo has directed the state nonessential workforce to continue to work from home for an additional two weeks through April 15th.
  • In-person workforce restrictions, which have been implemented through various executive orders are also extended until April 15th.
  • Statewide school closures are extended by two weeks until April 15.
  • New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health through May 15, 2020; must apply within 60 days of losing coverage.
  • New Yorkers can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
  • Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.
  • Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.

