COVID-19 UPDATE April 4, 2020

New website www.covid19tracker.health.ny.gov to provide New York’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Data to the public.

From Govenor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on April 4, 2020

New York State – Total Tested 283,621, New Tested 23,101

Positive Cases – 113,704 Total, 10,841 New

Hospitalizations – Currently in Hospital 15,905, New Hospitalizations 1,095

ICU Patients – 4,126, Total, 395 New

Patients Discharged – 10,478, New Discharges 1,592

Deaths – 3,565, 630 New Deaths

LAST UPDATED: APRIL 4, 2020 AT 2:51PM

What You Need to Know

New York State has received a generous donation of 1,000 ventilators from the Joseph and Clara Tsai Foundation and the Chinese government, as well as 140 ventilators from Oregon.

The NBA is contributing 1 million surgical masks in collaboration with Knicks and Nets.

Governor Cuomo will issues an executive order allowing medical students who are slated to graduate to begin practicing.

Governor Cuomo will issue an executive order to redistribute ventilators and PPE to hospitals with the greatest need.

A new drive-through mobile testing facility will open in Albany next week – the State has opened 7 mobile facilities to date.

Governor Cuomo has directed the state nonessential workforce to continue to work from home for an additional two weeks through April 15th.

In-person workforce restrictions, which have been implemented through various executive orders are also extended until April 15th.

Statewide school closures are extended by two weeks until April 15.

New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health through May 15, 2020; must apply within 60 days of losing coverage.

New Yorkers can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.

Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.

Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.

