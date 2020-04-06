- #SpencerportTogetherPosted 7 days ago
COVID-19 UPDATE April 6, 2020
For the all the latest Local information on COVID-19 including:
•Number of Positive Cases by County
•A Map of Confirmed Cases
•Closures
•Related News Articles
•Answers to Frequently Asked Questions
•A COVID-19 Guide
Visit www.rochesterregional.org
New website www.covid19tracker.health.ny.gov to provide New York’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Data to the public.
From Govenor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on April 6, 2020
Positive Cases – 130,689 Total, 8,658 New
Hospitalizations – Currently in Hospital 16,837, New Hospitalizations 358
ICU Patients – 4,504, Total, 128 New
Patients Discharged – 13,366, New Discharges 1,179
Deaths – 4,758, 599 New Deaths
LAST UPDATED: APRIL 6, 2020 AT 4:35PM
What You Need to Know
- Governor Cuomo has directed the state nonessential workforce to continue to work from through April 29th.
- Statewide school closures are extended until April 29th.
- The state is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state’s social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000 to help address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols.
- Governor Cuomo is asking the federal government to allow the USNS Comfort hospital ship to be used for COVID-19 patients.
- The state is partnering with Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, to offer free meditation and mindfulness content for all New Yorkers at www.headspace.com/ny.
- The First Responders Fund has been created to assist COVID-19 health care workers and first responders with expenses and costs, including child care Donations can be made electronically at https://www.healthresearch.org/donation-form/ or by check sent to Health Research, Inc., 150 Broadway, Suite 560, Menands, NY 12204. Please specify the donation is for “COVID-19 NYS Emergency Response.”
- New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health through May 15, 2020; must apply within 60 days of losing coverage.
- New Yorkers can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
- Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.
- Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.