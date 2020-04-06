COVID-19 UPDATE April 6, 2020

For the all the latest Local information on COVID-19 including:

•Number of Positive Cases by County

•A Map of Confirmed Cases

•Closures

•Related News Articles

•Answers to Frequently Asked Questions

•A COVID-19 Guide

Visit www.rochesterregional.org

New website www.covid19tracker.health.ny.gov to provide New York’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Data to the public.

From Govenor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on April 6, 2020

Positive Cases – 130,689 Total, 8,658 New

Hospitalizations – Currently in Hospital 16,837, New Hospitalizations 358

ICU Patients – 4,504, Total, 128 New

Patients Discharged – 13,366, New Discharges 1,179

Deaths – 4,758, 599 New Deaths

LAST UPDATED: APRIL 6, 2020 AT 4:35PM

