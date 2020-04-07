Be alert for insurance scams related to coronavirus

New York Alliance Against Insurance Fraud warns that fake COVID-19 health coverage and other insurance schemes are being added to the scam mix as con artists exploit the pandemic for personal profit at consumer expense.

Robocalls, plus text and email phishing attacks, can pitch false insurance deals to consumers of all ages. These pitches may ask consumers to pay insurance premiums without delivering coverage.

COVID-19 insurance cons also can work to steal people’s medical and financial identities. Visit http://www.insurancefraud.org/Covid-19.htm for the latest consumer scam updates.

Early alertness is crucial to self-defense. Insurance scams could spread rapidly as scam artists seek new ways to prey on people’s anxiety about health preparedness and social isolation, the New York Alliance cautions.

Consumers should watch closely for insurance-related scams such as:

•Bogus corona insurance. Scammers are pitching low-cost “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” health coverage. They promise full coverage at affordable prices. Robocalls falsely claim to be legitimate, mainstream insurance companies. People are asked to call a toll-free number; a trained marketer may try to sell coverage. Clicking a link to the so-called insurer may load malware.

•Free vaccines, special virus tests or kits. Con artists are pitching free vaccines and tests, claiming they’re insured.

•False insurance cancellation. Callers urgently say a loved one is sick in the hospital with COVID-19. Your health insurance was canceled, and you can pay over the phone to reinstate coverage and receive needed treatment.

•Bogus agents. Watch for cold-callers and spam emails claiming to be from insurance agents. They may pitch false corona or COVID-19 insurance policies. Contact a licensed health-insurance agent near you.

•Senior scams. Seniors are being targeted by COVID-19 robocalls and other scams that ask for their Medicare numbers. Vaccines, tests, and other frauds are being pitched. Scammers can later make bogus claims against the senior’s Medicare account. Scammers even have approached residents at senior housing and assisted-living facilities for Medicare ruses.

Consumers can take action to avoid being scammed.

•Ignore low-cost insurance or other suspicious deals. Reject sales pitches contacting you without your prior consent or telling you to press “1” or another key to be removed from a call list.

•Ignore pitches for Coronavirus or COVID-19 insurance or home testing kits. All are bogus.

•Do not pick up the phone if it’s from an unknown number. Just hang up if you do answer; do not engage the caller.

•Avoid clicking links or downloading files from unfamiliar sources. Watch for typos in the messages.

•Report suspicious calls to the Federal Trade Commission.

