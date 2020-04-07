Churchville’s Mary Hull honored for more than 40 years of 4-H volunteerism

On Tuesday, March 10, in recognition of her volunteerism through 4-H, and service to the youth of Monroe County, Churchville resident Mary Hull was recognized by proclamation at the meeting of the Monroe County Legislature. Friends and family were present as Hull accepted the honor for her 40-plus years of service in 4-H.

As stated in the proclamation, “Mary Hull is one of the leaders and mentors that ensures our youth are in good hands. She started her journey with 4-H as a youth member but would return as a young adult to help give a new generation the sense of belonging and generosity that she had discovered. Mary has dedicated her life to ensuring future generations are provided with the care and knowledge to grow into successful leaders.”

Through personal accounts and recommendations from peers, 4-H members, parents, and alumni, there is plenty of evidence of Hull’s guidance and exemplary conduct with 4-H, notably the Monroe County 4-H Horse Program.

Volunteer 4-H leader Niki Whilden says in her nomination of Hull for the New York State 4-H Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award, “I met Mrs. Hull as a teen 4-H member myself 30 years ago. She was a leader of another horse club in our county and was always present at county equine events. Mary’s welcoming and kind demeanor helps both children and horses feel at ease around her. She is an amazing teacher to our youth, as she understands how to keep activities fun, challenging, and safe for all involved, at all levels and ages.”

While accolades come from all corners of the county, experiences with Hull’s generosity of time, knowledge, and love of 4-H are very personal for some, like twelve-year-old Posh Ponies 4-H Club member Molly Krotz.

Krotz says, “She (Hull) has helped me on multiple occasions that really matter to me. The one that stands out most recently was my trip to State Fair for Horse Judging competition. Last year she brought me to state horse judging when my mom had to work. My mom dropped me off early in the morning, and we didn’t get back until late at night. She does things out of the goodness of her heart and always encourages people to have fun. I have known Mary for a long time and would not be where I am today without her help.”

Molly’s mom, Kate Krotz, has this to say about Hull, “Mary sees the potential all kids have. She uses her life and 4H experiences to help the county 4H program. She believes in the motto “to make the best better.” She is a positive role model to all who meet her. She leads by example, creating a positive environment at all times. She has a phenomenal impact on the 4H program stressing education in the atmosphere of fun. She creates a safe, inclusive environment at all times.”

Each year, state 4-H programs nominate an outstanding individual volunteer through the 4-H Salute to Excellence Awards. The Outstanding Lifetime Volunteer Award is awarded to volunteers that have had a demonstrably positive impact on the lives of 4-H youth, such as the ability to work with young people in a way that promotes youth empowerment, decision-making, problem-solving, meeting challenges, and mastery.

Furthermore, a nominee must be dedicated to youth/adult partnerships and developing mentor-learner relationships, as well as promoting innovative approaches to engaging new youth and increasing diversity among participants. Also important is the dedication to providing a safe and inclusive environment for youth.

The award is given to an individual who has spent 10 or more years as a 4-H volunteer. As this year’s winner of the award in New York State, Hull will be honored in a ceremony at the New York State Fair.

Marcha Graffin, parent to a former member of Hull’s club says, “It is really impossible to put into words the deep impact Mary had on us. It was so much more than just 4-H. It was the value of serving others, the impact you can make on the world around you, the foundations of developing good people, techniques for getting people to connect with each other so you can build a stronger community. Maybe the most significant thing we got from Mary is knowing she genuinely cared about us, about every kid and parent in her club.”

Hull’s 4-H roots run deep. Since her youth, Hull has been continuously connected to 4-H in Monroe County. “I was in 4-H as a kid,” says Hull, “I always thought that I’d want to get involved with it as an adult leader because I loved it.”

The Monroe County 4-H Program, especially the club portion, would not exist without volunteers who recognize that positive youth development is an investment in our community’s future.

The Monroe County 4-H Program is offered through Cornell Cooperative Extension to the youth of Monroe County. 4-H is a worldwide youth development program open to all youth aged five to 19 who want to have fun, learn new skills, and explore the world. In return, youth who participate in 4-H find a supportive environment and opportunities for hands-on or “experiential” learning about things that interest them.

Learn more at http://monroe.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development.

Provided information and photos