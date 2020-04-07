- #SpencerportTogetherPosted 1 week ago
COVID-19 UPDATE April 7, 2020
For the all the latest Local information on COVID-19 including:
•Number of Positive Cases by County
•A Map of Confirmed Cases
•Closures
•Related News Articles
•Answers to Frequently Asked Questions
•A COVID-19 Guide
Visit www.rochesterregional.org
New website www.covid19tracker.health.ny.gov to provide New York’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Data to the public.
From Govenor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on April 7, 2020
Total Cases – 374,371
Hospitalizations – New Hospitalizations 656
ICU 89 New
Patients New Discharges 1,224
Deaths – 5,489, 731 New Deaths
LAST UPDATED: APRIL 7, 2020 AT 4:45PM
What You Need to Know
- Governor Cuomo directed schools and nonessential businesses to stay closed for an additional two weeks through April 29th.
- NYS is investing in private companies to bring rapid testing to scale: interested businesses should contact Empire State Development at 212-803-3100 or COVID19Supplies@esd.ny.gov.
- The Department of Health has developed a test to detect antibodies to the COVID-19 infection in an individual’s blood.
- An agreement with student loan servicers in New York will offer relief for student borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
- NYS is increasing the maximum fine for violations of the state’s social distancing protocol from $500 to $1,000 to help address the lack of adherence to social distancing protocols.
- The First Responders Fund has been created to assist COVID-19 health care workers and first responders with expenses and costs, including child care. Donations can be made electronically or by check sent to Health Research, Inc., 150 Broadway, Suite 560, Menands, NY 12204. Please specify the donation is for “COVID-19 NYS Emergency Response.”
- New Yorkers without health insurance can apply through NY State of Health through May 15, 2020; must apply within 60 days of losing coverage.
- New Yorkers can call the COVID-19 Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314 for mental health counseling.
- Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a health care provider.
- Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.