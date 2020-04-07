COVID-19 UPDATE April 7, 2020

For the all the latest Local information on COVID-19 including:

New website www.covid19tracker.health.ny.gov to provide New York’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Testing Data to the public.

From Govenor Andrew Cuomo’s briefing on April 7, 2020

Total Cases – 374,371

Hospitalizations – New Hospitalizations 656

ICU 89 New

Patients New Discharges 1,224

Deaths – 5,489, 731 New Deaths

LAST UPDATED: APRIL 7, 2020 AT 4:45PM

