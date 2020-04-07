Orleans County tax foreclosure

The Orleans County Treasurer, Tax Enforcing Officer for the County of Orleans adhering to the Governor’s Executive Order 202.8 will stay the enforcement of foreclosure of any residential or commercial property for a period of 90 days from the date of said executive order.

Information regarding the 2016 Tax Foreclosure proceedings and 2020 County Tax Foreclosure Auction can be obtained by contacting the Orleans County Treasurer at 589-5353.

The Orleans County Treasurer’s office remains open at 34 East Park Street, Albion, NY 14411, and is accepting all delinquent tax payments with a safe and secure drop box. Any cash payment can be made by calling the office in advance and making an appointment.

Provided information