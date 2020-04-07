Sweden tax receiver encourages taxpayers to contact her for options

Monroe County has extended the deadline for the third installments of the town and county tax bills to April 30 without penalty. This gives taxpayers a month’s leeway without additional cost. The county has also waived the fee associated with online payment. Tax payments may be mailed to the Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street, Brockport or placed in the drop box at the front of the building.

Sweden Tax Receiver Kathleen Bahr-Seever encourages Sweden taxpayers to call or email her for payment options that might be helpful. For those struggling to make the final payments, it is better to contact Bahr-Seever rather than fail to make the payments without notification. Contact Bahr-Seever at 637-2145 or kathleenb@townofsweden.org.

